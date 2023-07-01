Newburgh robbery turned hostage situation ends with arrest following tense standoff with police

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- An armed robbery turned into a lengthy hostage situation inside a gas station in Newburgh Saturday morning.

It stemmed from an attempted robbery at a Valero gas station on Lake Street.

Police say a man tried to hold up the place around 3 a.m. before keeping a store clerk captive.

Newburgh Police responded to the scene, which led into an hours-long standoff.

"City of Newburgh Police responded quickly, very professionally," said Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey. "So as the circumstances unfolded, we had our leadership call in a coalition of forces here."

Hours later, a suspect was taken into custody.

At first, police believed there might have been two thieves involved.

However, they say reports of a second suspect were unconfirmed.

