Newburgh robbery turned hostage situation ends with arrest following tense standoff with police

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- An armed robbery turned into a lengthy hostage situation inside a gas station in Newburgh Saturday morning.
It stemmed from an attempted robbery at a Valero gas station on Lake Street.
Police say a man tried to hold up the place around 3 a.m. before keeping a store clerk captive.
Newburgh Police responded to the scene, which led into an hours-long standoff.
"City of Newburgh Police responded quickly, very professionally," said Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey. "So as the circumstances unfolded, we had our leadership call in a coalition of forces here."
Hours later, a suspect was taken into custody.
At first, police believed there might have been two thieves involved.
However, they say reports of a second suspect were unconfirmed.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.