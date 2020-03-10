Video: First responders rescue boy stuck in mud in Westchester

THORNWOOD, Westchester County (WABC) -- NewsCopter 7 was overhead as first responders came to the rescue of a boy who became stuck in the mud in Westchester.

Crews were called to the scene in Thornwood on Tuesday afternoon at James Carroll Park.

The pond had been drained so the bottom could be dredged. Officials say where the 12-year-old boy fell in was like quicksand, but with mud.

Firefighters playing softball nearby saw the boy in distress and called for help. Their company arrived quickly and they had to poke holes in the mud to break the suction that was holding the boy.

Officials said if it had been deeper, it's likely the boy could have been sucked in.

The responding crews were able to extend a ladder out to the victim and help him out safely.

He refused medical treatment.

The boy was walking with his father at the time of the incident. There was a construction fence around the bond, but officials said they will put a bigger fence up Wednesday along with warning signs.
EMBED More News Videos

Shannon Sohn reports on the mud rescue in Westchester County.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchester countythornwoodrescuechild rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News