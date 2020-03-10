Video: First responders rescue boy stuck in mud in Westchester

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6000941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shannon Sohn reports on the mud rescue in Westchester County.

THORNWOOD, Westchester County (WABC) -- NewsCopter 7 was overhead as first responders came to the rescue of a boy who became stuck in the mud in Westchester.Crews were called to the scene in Thornwood on Tuesday afternoon at James Carroll Park.The pond had been drained so the bottom could be dredged. Officials say where the 12-year-old boy fell in was like quicksand, but with mud.Firefighters playing softball nearby saw the boy in distress and called for help. Their company arrived quickly and they had to poke holes in the mud to break the suction that was holding the boy.Officials said if it had been deeper, it's likely the boy could have been sucked in.The responding crews were able to extend a ladder out to the victim and help him out safely.He refused medical treatment.The boy was walking with his father at the time of the incident. There was a construction fence around the bond, but officials said they will put a bigger fence up Wednesday along with warning signs.----------