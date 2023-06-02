Newtown High School's board decided against banning two graphic novels concerning gender identity and sexuality on the first night of Pride Month. Jim Dolan has the story.

CT school board decides against controversial ban on books concerning gender identity and sexuality

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- On the night of the first day of Pride Month, many parents and students are celebrating a victory for the LGBTQIA+ community in Newtown, Connecticut.

After much controversy, the school board at Newtown High School decided Thursday night not to ban two books.

The books in question were graphic novels that discussed coming of age issues including gender identity and sexuality.

The vote was so kinetic, that after a board meeting about the issue on May 16, two of the Republican board of education members resigned.

"The chanting, booing, yelling, swearing and constant disruptions were unprofessional and completely uncalled for," wrote Janet Kuzma, one of the board members who resigned.

The meeting Thursday night was not as confrontational.

"Obviously we need to adapt with the times," said Joseph Crosby, a senior at Newton High School.

Some students also thought the debate was irrelevant, and that those arguing for book bans were detached from the times.

Yeah, some students thought the whole idea, in a digital online world, that students would need a library for questionable material showed a detachment from the digital age.

"The thought that we find our pornography materials through literature is one that hasn't been for quite some time," said senior El Glassman.

