Giants, Jets release 2020 season schedules

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's still not clear if the NFL season will start on time, but the Giants and Jets have released their schedules for the upcoming season.

The NFL season is set to kick off Thursday, Sept. 10 when the Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City.

The Giants open the season at home against the Steelers on Sept. 13.



They are home again to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs on Monday Night Football at MetLife.

Week 15 will be a big one with the return of Odell Beckham as he takes on his old team for the first time since joining the Browns.

The Giants will close out the season at home against the Cowboys.

As for the Jets, they open the season on the road against the Bills.



They will be in primetime for week 4 as Drew Lock and the Broncos come to MetLife.

It's a tough matchup in week 8 as they head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mohames and the Chiefs.

The very next week it's Bill Belichick and the Pats, minus Tom Brady, at home on Monday Night Football.



