Arts & Entertainment

Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son dies from brain tumor: 'I didn't know how I was going to handle today'

Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Nick Cannon mourns loss of his 5-month-old son Zen to brain tumor

Television host and actor Nick Cannon shared with his talk show audience on Tuesday that his youngest child, Zen, has died.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer," an emotional Cannon said. "It's tough."

The five-month-old infant was Cannon's child with model Alyssa Scott, CNN reported. He has six other children from other relationships.

"Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cannon shared that he spent this past weekend with his son in California and said "not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set."

"I didn't know how I was going to handle today," Cannon told his audience. "But I wanted to grieve with my family."

Cannon also brought therapist and TV host Dr. Laura Berman on to discuss the grief of losing a child.

Berman announced in February that her son Samuel died of an accidental drug overdose at age 16.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytumorchild deathu.s. & worldcancer
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News