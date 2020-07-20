New York City TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn

The incident happened in Greenpoint shortly after 5 p.m.
Nina Kapur, who was also an intern at WABC's sister-station WPVI, was a passenger on the Revel moped when police say the 26-year-old male operator swerved for unknown reasons on Franklin Street approaching India Street.
Authorities say both the driver and his passenger fell onto the roadway.
Kapur was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.
The operator suffered minor injuries.
Police say neither riders were wearing helmets.
The accident is under investigation, but no criminality is suspected.
"We are heartbroken here at CBS2 as a member of our news family has passed away," the station said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina's family. She will be missed."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
