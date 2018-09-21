Police say they have found an 8-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week in New Jersey.Eight-year-old Niyad Robinson lives in Newark but was last seen just before 3 p.m. Sunday in East Orange.Authorities say he was in the area of William and North Grove streets wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and black shoes. He is known to frequent the areas of Chadwick Avenue, Peshine Avenue, Avon Avenue, Astor Street and Jelliff Avenue in Newark.Authorities say he was found by Newark police in Newark Friday and is safe and unharmed.He will be turned over to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency for further investigation.----------