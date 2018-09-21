8-year-old boy found safe after going missing for nearly a week in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

The missing boy from Newark was last seen Sunday in East Orange.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say they have found an 8-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week in New Jersey.

Eight-year-old Niyad Robinson lives in Newark but was last seen just before 3 p.m. Sunday in East Orange.

Authorities say he was in the area of William and North Grove streets wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and black shoes. He is known to frequent the areas of Chadwick Avenue, Peshine Avenue, Avon Avenue, Astor Street and Jelliff Avenue in Newark.

Authorities say he was found by Newark police in Newark Friday and is safe and unharmed.

He will be turned over to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency for further investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing childrenmissing boyNewarkEast OrangeEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 babies, 2 adults stabbed inside Queens birthing center
6 hurt when MTA bus slams into building in Brooklyn
2 dead, off-duty Yonkers officer wounded in shooting
NY man wins $10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket
Home security video shows repairman examining kids' underwear
Funeral for mom of MS-13 victim killed at daughter's memorial
Police: Drunk NJ school bus driver involved in 7 crashes
New Jersey confirms 1st death from West Nile this year
Show More
Investors scrap Staten Island's giant Ferris wheel
Video: Woman chases alleged groper out of Grand Central
Death of suspected shoplifter in NYC ruled a homicide
NJ sheriff apologizes for racist comments, but won't resign
Sex robot brothel gets pushback from religious group
More News