  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Reports of child getting into car's trunk prompts New Jersey police investigation

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, February 5, 2024 3:16AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A report of a child getting into a car trunk prompted a police investigation in New Jersey.

A woman in Washington Township told police she saw a woman help a child into the trunk on Saturday afternoon and then drove off.

Police released security camera footage of the car.

Investigators say the child was seven or eight years old and the woman appeared to be in her thirties.

ALSO READ | School employees at New Jersey high school save sophomore when his heart stops beating

CeFaan Kim has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW