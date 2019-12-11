New Jersey church goes up in flames in suspected arson, 1 in custody

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is in custody after a suspected arson fire at a church in New Jersey early Wednesday.

The flames broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church on Franklin Lakes Road in Franklin Lakes.

Firefighters arrived to find the church fully engulfed.

Franklin Lakes police suspect an unidentified person started the fire and was subsequently burned.

He was taken into custody and is currently hospitalized.

