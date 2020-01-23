New Jersey church organ destroyed by vandals trying to steal pipes

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A church organ was vandalized in New Jersey Tuesday night, causing extensive damage to the instrument.

The First United Methodist Church of Freehold posted about the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying that someone gained access to the sanctuary with the apparent goal of stealing the decorative pipes.

The pastor says it led to the collapse of the pipes, when then fell onto the organ.

"While the damage is shocking and disturbing, we thank God that no one was injured and nothing was stolen," the pastor wrote. "And, in case you were wondering, we will still be worshiping God this Sunday at 10:00 a.m."

A picture posted by the church showed the destruction.

"We will not let this crush our spirits," the pastor wrote. "Please join me in praying for our Trustees as they work to fix this issue. May we also pray for the person(s) desperate enough to commit this crime."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeholdmonmouth countyvandalismchurch
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired after police chase shoplifting suspects through NJ
New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning
Fairway Market to sell 5 stores, file for Chapter 11
Verrazzano Bridge reopens after livestock trailer crash
Teens fall through ice in separate incidents, killing 2
Bed bugs cause subway delays in Queens during rush hour, MTA says
3 arrested, 1 sought in Long Island home burglary spree
Show More
VIDEO: Men with gun try to follow woman into home
Video shows wild brawl at Brooklyn restaurant
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Prosecutor: Dulos took memorial items in violation of bond
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
More TOP STORIES News