New Jersey church organ destroyed by vandals trying to steal pipes

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A church organ was vandalized in New Jersey Tuesday night, causing extensive damage to the instrument.The First United Methodist Church of Freehold posted about the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying that someone gained access to the sanctuary with the apparent goal of stealing the decorative pipes.The pastor says it led to the collapse of the pipes, when then fell onto the organ."While the damage is shocking and disturbing, we thank God that no one was injured and nothing was stolen," the pastor wrote. "And, in case you were wondering, we will still be worshiping God this Sunday at 10:00 a.m."A picture posted by the church showed the destruction."We will not let this crush our spirits," the pastor wrote. "Please join me in praying for our Trustees as they work to fix this issue. May we also pray for the person(s) desperate enough to commit this crime."Anyone with information is urged to contact police.----------