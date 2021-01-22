coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey parents frustrated over delayed reopening in district

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
MARLBORO, New Jersey (WABC) -- For the past nine weeks or so, a school district in New Jersey has been all remote - with a holiday break thrown in the middle.

AJ McCormack started the school year at his early learning center in Marlboro School District. He was in school at least four times a week and would see his friends.

Hybrid students were supposed to go back into school on January 19, but Superintendent Dr. Eric Hibbs delayed that for two weeks. Hibbs spoke about that during a board zoom meeting.

Hibbs sent a note home saying a district-wide single event involving staff from across the district led to many staffers having to quarantine - which means students would be all virtual until February 1.

"It's too long - he's losing interest...he's in kindergarten, he should love school right now," said AJ's mother, Ashlee McCormack.

When students do go back, the family says two half days per week is not nearly enough.

"Hopefully we can get the elementary schools and learning centers back to four or five days," said AJ's father, Andrew McCormack.

The family says it is infuriating because they say that they and other parents see the lack of socializing is hitting their kids hard.

Parents are protesting on Saturday at the Marlboro Municipal building from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. to say they need their concerns are addressed.

