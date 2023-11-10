The store's workers were hiding in the shop's back office room as the deer frantically looked for a way out.

Deer prances around New Jersey eyeglass store after jumping through glass door

MATAWAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A deer pranced around an eyeglass store in New Jersey after it jumped through the front glass door.

It happened at Avenue Eyewear at a strip mall in Matawan.

The deer darted around the store, breaking things as it looked for a way out.

"As soon as the door was opened up, the deer kind of got the hint - not at first, though," said David Austin.

The store workers were hiding in the optometrist's office in the back.

The owners are using the video as part of their insurance claim.

