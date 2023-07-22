  • Watch Now
Fire rips through Newark auto body shop

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 22, 2023 9:32PM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Flames ripped through an auto body shop in Newark that sits just feet from the Pulaski Skyway.

When the fire broke out just before 9 a.m. Saturday, no one was in the building.

It took more than one hundred firefighters to get the flames under control. Investigators suspect flammable materials inside the building helped fuel the flames.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. Another suffered burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

