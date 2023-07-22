Fire rips through Newark auto body shop

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Flames ripped through an auto body shop in Newark that sits just feet from the Pulaski Skyway.

When the fire broke out just before 9 a.m. Saturday, no one was in the building.

It took more than one hundred firefighters to get the flames under control. Investigators suspect flammable materials inside the building helped fuel the flames.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. Another suffered burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified, missing woman

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.