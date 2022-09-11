8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eight firefighters were hurt, three critically when two fire trucks collided while heading to a fire in New Jersey.

The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.

One fire truck crashed into the Golden Mango grocery store, and the other fire truck hit a tree.

The number of people on the trucks is unclear.

No one inside the grocery store was hurt.

