Reopening New Jersey: Gyms set to reopen in NJ in September with limits

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gyms in New Jersey remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Governor Phil Murphy says they can reopen on Tuesday, September 1st.

Gyms will be permitted to reopen at 25% capacity and masks will be required inside.

The state had been closely watching New York's reopening of gyms process, which started Monday, excluding New York City.

"We have enormous regard for New York so the fact they are taking that step and understanding the basis they are making that decision and taking that step is a helpful data point," he had said.

One gym in New Jersey, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, famously defied the gym closure order several times.

The decision to reopen gyms in New Jersey was being based on the data, according to the governor.

