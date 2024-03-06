Manasquan's buzzer beater victory over Camden overturned by referees in semifinal game

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- There is a big controversy over a play in a state semi-final high school basketball game in New Jersey.

The ending of the game between Manasquan and Camden is being talked about around the country.

Manasquan made what they believed to be a game-winning bucket to beat Camden. But the referees stopped their celebration and named Camden the winner, saying the ball left the player's hands too late.

There are no reviews in New Jersey high school basketball.

Now Camden moves on to the state championship as Manasquan's season comes to an end.

The NJSIAA released a statement saying they understand the frustration and never want a game to end with controversy. They apologized for the error and explained what happened:

"Here, all of the events happened within the final second of the game. One of the three officials counted the basket as beating the buzzer. The three officials then met at half court to confer. A second official saw the ball in the shooter's hands when the buzzer sounded. The officials then waived off the basket. Later, after being shown video clips, the second official agreed the basket should have counted.

That said, the rules are clear -- once game officials leave the 'visual confines of the playing court,' the game is concluded, and the score is official. So, while the officiating crews' reports indicate that a post-game review of footage of the play in question convinced them that the basket should have counted, the results could not then and cannot now be changed.

Also, NJSIAA Program Regulations, Section 14 - which governs the use of video - states, 'No video or audio recording may be used to review or challenge the decision of a sports official.' In addition, NJSIAA Bylaws, Article VII, Section 1 prohibit protests 'based upon an official's judgment or misinterpretation (misapplication) of the playing rules.' The ruling on the court is, exclusively and by rule, what determines the game winner.

Unlike in college or the pros, there is no instant replay review in high school basketball in New Jersey. These are the rules of the game that all schools agree to follow, and which have been upheld on appeal. We apologize to the Manasquan team for the error."

The Manasquan School District said in a statement it is pursuing all avenues of appeal:

"The District is aware of the controversial call that occurred in the final second of last night's Group 2 Semifinal Boys Basketball game. The District stands by our student-athletes, coaches, and community in their concern over this incident. We are currently engaged in pursuing all possible avenues of appeal with the NJSIAA and otherwise in the pursuit of ensuring fair play and integrity in all athletic competitions."

