Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Thursday, November 17, 2022 9:25PM
FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are blocking off access to a neighborhood in Bergen County to investigate an armed home invasion.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.

Investigators say three intruders entered a home, tied up the homeowner, and then went and robbed the home.

There is no word yet on how much was taken.

The homeowner was not seriously hurt.

