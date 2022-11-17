Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are blocking off access to a neighborhood in Bergen County to investigate an armed home invasion.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.

Investigators say three intruders entered a home, tied up the homeowner, and then went and robbed the home.

There is no word yet on how much was taken.

The homeowner was not seriously hurt.

