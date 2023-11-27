2 New Jersey hospital emergency rooms closed due to ransomware attack

WESTWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two hospital emergency rooms are closed because of a ransomware attack.

Both hospitals are part of the Hackensack Meridian Health system - Pascack Valey Medical Center in Westwood, New Jersey, and Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair.

There are no details on what the cybercriminals are demanding.

Hackensack Meridian issued a statement saying, "As a precaution, our emergency rooms are currently on divert status. There is no adverse impact on patient care."

There is no mention of when the ERs might open.

ALSO READ | No gas for Thanksgiving, NYCHA offers tenants $15 gift cards

Tom Negovan has the details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.