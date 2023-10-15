Thousands gather for 'Unite for Israel' march in New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rallies in support of both Israel and Palestine have been prevalent throughout the Tri-State since fighting began

In Essex County, New Jersey there was a massive turnout for a 'Unite for Israel' march on Sunday afternoon - the crowd numbering in the thousands.

Dozens of community organizations represented from all over the Garden State, showing their solidarity with the state of Israel and praying for a quick end to the violence and lasting peace.

A river of blue and white passed through the streets of Livingston with a peaceful march under the watchful eye of local police.

"Now the priorities are clear - and free Gaza and Hamas once and for all," said Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey.

In the crowd was Mark Schonwetter, 89, -- a Holocaust survivor.

"It's beyond the imagination to live through what I have lived through. To see what happens now. And this makes me so upset," Schonwetter said.

More than two dozen area synagogues and community organizations were represented - and while they may not share the same faith, they do share the same message.

"It's important to us to let them know that thousands of miles away, they've got support," said Abby Bruss of Rockaway, Queens.

"I'm glad they're standing with us," said Stewart Gisser of Livingston.

Another appeal went out on Sunday - not for goods, but for money that will be earmarked for medical supplies.

