1 killed, 1 hurt in deadly Jersey City shooting

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.

Authorities say shots were fired just after 3 p.m. near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place.

Responding officers found two victims, a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the middle part of his body and a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Both victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where 46-year-old Keshean Nettles was pronounced dead.

The 49-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

