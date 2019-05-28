Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting freed while awaiting trial

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Newark officer indicted in connection with a deadly police-involved shooting was freed by a judge Tuesday as he awaits trial on charges including aggravated manslaughter.
Video footage shows 26-year-old Officer Jovanny Crespo jumping out of a moving police cruiser on three separate occasions to fire on a fleeing car with two occupants.
It happened on January 28, when 35-year-old Andrew Dixon and 46-year-old Gregory Griffin were stopped by an officer in the area of Clinton Avenue and Thomas Street.
Griffin allegedly pulled away when an officer spotted a handgun in the vehicle, prosecutors say.
A number of police cars gave chase, with Crespo firing shots at three separate locations.
Both men in the car were shot in the head, and Griffin died the next day. Dixon was seriously injured but survived.
Crespo, a father of four, is facing six counts, including aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and official misconduct.
The judge subjected him to Level 3 monitoring, which requires weekly checks, and he is not allowed to possess a gun or get a passport. He is also barred from having contact with Dixon.
