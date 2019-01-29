A pair of men allegedly fleeing police were shot by officers in New Jersey late Monday, with one of the suspects dying at the hospital Tuesday.Newark police had attempted a traffic stop on the men's vehicle around 11:30 p.m., but they say the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.Shots were fired by one police officer at three separate locations, and both suspects were hit.The pursuit ended in the area of Irvine Turner Boulevard, near Kinney Street. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the suspect's car.The two men, identified as 35-year-old Andrew Dixon and 46-year-old Gregory Griffin, were rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.Griffin, of Newark, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon.A large number of police officers descended on the car apparently involved in the shooting.The vehicle, a Chrysler, had numerous gunshots on the front and side windows.Police examined the car for hours before towing it away.A Newark police cruiser was also towed away from the scene.Police say a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found inside the vehicle."I went to sleep, I hear like a couple of times, I didn't know, I thought it was an accident," neighbor Juan Perdono said. "I see from the window police and a lot of people come. I see when they block the area."No police officers were injured.The Essex County Prosecutors Office is investigating.----------