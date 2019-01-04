Officials are investigating a serious crash following a police pursuit on a residential street in New Jersey.The accident between a police car and an SUV happened Friday afternoon off of Knickerbocker Road and Maple Street in Cresskill.Officials say the suspect's SUV was stopped for a brake light being out, and the patrol vehicle was behind the suspect's vehicle. A backup police vehicle was coming off of Knickerbocker Rd., traveling west.The suspect's vehicle did not stop, police say. The suspect then struck the backup police car head-on, causing it to spin around. The initial police vehicle behind the suspect's car then crashed head-on, officials say.The officers were then involved in a foot pursuit, running through a fence, and a yard on the street. The suspect was eventually apprehended.The officers are being checked out for injuries, but they are expected to be okay.It is unclear why the suspect didn't stop.----------