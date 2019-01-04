New Jersey police officers involved in wild crash, pursuit through residential street

CRESSKILL, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officials are investigating a serious crash following a police pursuit on a residential street in New Jersey.

The accident between a police car and an SUV happened Friday afternoon off of Knickerbocker Road and Maple Street in Cresskill.

Officials say the suspect's SUV was stopped for a brake light being out, and the patrol vehicle was behind the suspect's vehicle. A backup police vehicle was coming off of Knickerbocker Rd., traveling west.

The suspect's vehicle did not stop, police say. The suspect then struck the backup police car head-on, causing it to spin around. The initial police vehicle behind the suspect's car then crashed head-on, officials say.

The officers were then involved in a foot pursuit, running through a fence, and a yard on the street. The suspect was eventually apprehended.

The officers are being checked out for injuries, but they are expected to be okay.

It is unclear why the suspect didn't stop.

