Jersey City officers will not face jail time in 2017 beating, dragging of innocent man after fiery crash

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four police officers will not face jail time in connection with the brutal beating of an innocent man after a fiery crash in Jersey City.
Lieutenant Keith Ludwig, MD Khan, Officer Eric Kosinski, and Officer Francisco Rodriguez will not go to jail, but all four are prohibited from working in law enforcement in New Jersey.
Khan pleaded guilty to 3rd degree aggravated assault and will get probation. The other three pleaded guilty to a single count of endangering another person and will go through a pre-trial intervention. Khan and Kosinski were originally charged with attempted murder.
They are all being forced to resign, and it is unclear what happens to their pension.
Officials said 48-year-old Miguel Feliz was beaten and dragged by officers while on fire following a crash in June 2017.
He was apparently mistaken for the driver of a car who was fleeing police. That driver crashed into Feliz's car, causing it to catch fire.
Feliz said he was trapped inside. His seatbelt would not let go. He had to jump into the passenger seat and break out the window to escape -- all while his clothes were on fire.
When he finally got out, Jersey City officers were caught on cellphone video kicking, beating and dragging him.
Feliz suffered severe burns on his face and hands and had several broken ribs.
Feliz said the officers "did everything completely wrong that night" months after the near life-ending experience.
"Unfortunately, them four, I'll tell you, man. They did everything completely wrong that night," Felix said.
