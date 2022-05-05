Woman sexually assaulted along popular bike trail in New Jersey; 2 suspects sought

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight on a popular bike and walking trail in New Jersey, and now authorities are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

It happened in Tuesday afternoon at the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown.

Investigators say two men approached the victim and asked for money.

When she didn't comply, one man pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other stood by.

Both then fled.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office released surveillance pictures that show the two suspects they are looking for.



One suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, about 20 years old, who was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans.

The other is described as a Hispanic male, also about 20, who was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering on the back, and black pants.

One of the men is seen in a photo riding a bicycle.



If you have any information about the case or the men involved, you're urgently asked to contact any of the following authorities.

-The Morris County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200

-The Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200

-Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743- 7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255)

