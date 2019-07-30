NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck in West Orange

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5430027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey State Police say a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars and multiple pedestrians in the eastbound lanes of I-280.

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police say a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars and multiple pedestrians in the eastbound lanes of I-280.The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. near mile post 9.8.Both troopers have been taken to area hospitals, officials said, along with several other people.No serious injuries have been reported to pedestrians.The troopers and the pedestrians were all out of their vehicles at the time at the scene of a separate accident at that location, authorities said.Police say the dump truck remained on scene.All lanes were closed due to the investigation.Motorists were being advised to expect delays.----------