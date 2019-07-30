NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police say a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars and multiple pedestrians in the eastbound lanes of I-280.

The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. near mile post 9.8.

Both troopers have been taken to area hospitals, officials said, along with several other people.

New Jersey State Police say a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars and multiple pedestrians in the eastbound lanes of I-280.



No serious injuries have been reported to pedestrians.

The troopers and the pedestrians were all out of their vehicles at the time at the scene of a separate accident at that location, authorities said.

Police say the dump truck remained on scene.

All lanes were closed due to the investigation.

Motorists were being advised to expect delays.

