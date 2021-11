EMBED >More News Videos About a dozen police cars chased a vehicle on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike on Friday evening.

CRANBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say they were pursuing a car on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday because the driver pointed a gun at another man in a fit of road rage.Newscopter 7 was over the scene near Exit 6 in Florence as nearly a dozen patrol cars surrounded the suspect's vehicle and forced him to stop.They arrested the driver, who is from North Carolina.Troopers found a handgun in the driver's car.----------