Walmart customer sprayed in face with liquid during robbery in New Jersey

UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women are accused of attacking a customer at a Walmart in New Jersey.They allegedly sprayed her in the face with a cleaning liquid and snatched her purse.Police released surveillance photos of the women they are looking for in the attack.The incident happened at the Walmart in Union Township on Tuesday, March 12th.The victim says she became disoriented when she was sprayed, but she was not seriously hurt.Police say the robbers got away in a small silver sedan.