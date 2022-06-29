Nnenna Lynch to be the next NYRR Chairwoman of the Board

It is a historical appointment, as Lynch will become the first woman and the first African American in the position.
Since 2014, Lynch has served on the NYRR Board of Directors. Additionally, she serves as the Chair of the NYRR Community Impact Committee, and she is helping to lead the CEO search process for the organization.
Lynch has a long history in real estate development, government, public policy, and finance. She previously served as the Senior Advisor to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, where she set the strategy for growing New York City's economy and oversaw more than 10 city agencies with a collective budget of $5 billion and more than 20,000 employees.
Currently, she is the founder & CEO of Xylem Projects, a New York City based and mission-driven real estate investment and development firm with a focus on urban residential and affordable and mixed-income housing.
Lynch will succeed George Hirsch in June 2023 after formal approval by the Board of Directors at its 2023 Annual Meeting.
Hirsch, who has served for 17 years, will become Chairman Emeritus.
Hirsch is the founding publisher of New York magazine, was the long-time worldwide publisher of Runner's World, and is a founder of the five-borough New York City Marathon.
"I am thrilled to have Nnenna serve as our future Chairwoman of the Board," Hirsch said. "As a lifelong runner and with her deep experience in the New York community, we know her passion will further our organization's commitment to the sport as well as supporting our community initiatives throughout the five boroughs. Nnenna is ideally suited for the role."
Lynch currently holds many leadership positions including Co-President of the Association of American Rhodes Scholars.
She is a former member of NYCHA's board and the Robin Hood Foundation's Housing Advisory Board.
She earned an MA in Anthropology at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar and a BA in Sociology at Villanova, where she won five NCAA titles in track and field.
Lynch is a born and raised New Yorker, and since her childhood growing up seeing the urban blight of 1980s New York, she has been passionate about revitalizing neighborhoods.
ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube