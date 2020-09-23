Thousands protest in New York City after indictment in Breonna Taylor case

Police reported no arrests following the protests, which remained peaceful.
Hundreds of protesters rallied at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. The crowd overflowed into the street at times.
Hundreds at 59th and 5th Ave right now demanding #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #blm #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/noeuHVuooY— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 23, 2020
It's safe to assume they aimed for Trump Tower, but the building was heavily fortified Wednesday evening. So instead, they marched around it.
Many protesters said this was the outcome they were expecting.
"What happened in Louisville today was expected," one protester said. "We expected that to happen."
At the Barclays Center, several hundred protesters converged.
NOW: Several hundred protesters converge on #BarclayCenter. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/9jnxWAhhPG— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 23, 2020
Dozens of people on bikes encircled the group of Black Lives Matter protesters, forming a buffer between protest and police.
Dozens on bikes encircling the group, forming a buffer between protest and police. #BarclaysCenter #abc7ny #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/KWhR5zbt3V— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 23, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter protest now in midtown Manhattan pic.twitter.com/AnTwlNg1rO— Samara Lynn (@samaralynn) September 24, 2020
And many even flocked to the Manhattan Bridge to walk across and protest.
Meanwhile, police in Louisville, Kentucky, say at least one officer has been shot. It's not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury's decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.
A Kentucky grand jury charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' homes during the raid on the night of March 13.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Despite the indictment, no charges were filed in the death of Taylor, which has sparked outrage throughout the country.
"I know that not everyone will be satisfied with the charges we've reported today," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
After weeks of protests and months of investigating, Hankinson was accused of firing blindly into several apartments and recklessly endangering Taylor's neighbors, and that the other two officers were justified in their use of force.
"Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force, after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.
When asked about Breonna Taylor on Wednesday, President Trump said he had to take an emergency call and left his press conference.
