No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County

EMBED <>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Bronxville.

By Eyewitness News
BRONXVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A massive police presence swarmed a hospital in Westchester on Sunday night after unfounded reports of a man with a shotgun.

Numerous police departments and the FBI responded just before 9 p.m. Officials say there were no shots fired and no reports of anyone with a weapon.

Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale reported that two patients in the same room on the sixth floor reported to the nurses station that they saw a man with a shotgun. The nurses then locked down the hospital per protocol.



K9s and SWAT teams conducted searches inside the building, but found nothing

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer has more on the massive police presence.



Officials are in the process of reviewing videotape. No video confirmed anyone armed with a rifle, shotgun or handgun.

There is no indication that the patients reported the gunman in a malicious way.

There are no reported injuries. The patients and hospital staff are all safe.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
bronxvillewestchester countyactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man robs woman in doorway of Bronx apartment
8 Americans among 157 dead in crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight
AccuWeather: Windy Monday
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
Police ID man wanted for questioning in attempted assault of elderly woman
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
Show More
No winners in Powerball, jackpot rises to $448 million
4-alarm fire tears through homes in Jersey City
Bus explodes in Swedish capital, driver hospitalized
Man shot after argument outside subway station in the Bronx
30 hurt in heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
More TOP STORIES News