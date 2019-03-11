No shooter found after police swarm hospital in Westchester County

Numerous police departments and the FBI responded just before 9 p.m. Officials say there were no shots fired and no reports of anyone with a weapon.
Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale reported that two patients in the same room on the sixth floor reported to the nurses station that they saw a man with a shotgun. The nurses then locked down the hospital per protocol.
Front view of New York Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NY right now. pic.twitter.com/gMUPpCiFRa— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 11, 2019
K9s and SWAT teams conducted searches inside the building, but found nothing
Officials are in the process of reviewing videotape. No video confirmed anyone armed with a rifle, shotgun or handgun.
There is no indication that the patients reported the gunman in a malicious way.
There are no reported injuries. The patients and hospital staff are all safe.
