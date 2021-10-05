coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Northwell Health's new COVID PCR tests will be faster, cheaper

Coronavirus Update for New York
By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID NY: Northwell Health's new PCR tests could be a game changer

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- New York state's largest hospital system is rolling out a new COVID test that could be a game changer.

The new process will allow 10 times more testing at one tenth of the cost and it's just as accurate, if not more so, than the current PCR testing we have for COVID.

So why is that? It's automated. These machines load 96 PCR tests at once, and then another machine tests 384 all at once.

The technology, called LabGold, is part of a grant at Northwell Health from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The idea was borrowed from the agriculture industry.

Northwell lab scientists in New Hyde Park demonstrated how they've now perfected it.

"Anyone who needs testing can get testing simply and inexpensively and immediately when you need it," Northwell Labs Executive Director Dr. Dwayne Breining.

It means no more testing sites, and the PCR turnaround is quicker -- about a day.

ALSO READ | United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
EMBED More News Videos

United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.



The 6-year-old son of a Northwell doctor, showed how simple it really is, and you don't need to swab so far up your nose.

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager also demonstrated the swab, saying "I'm not going too deep up, and it doesn't feel like it's puncturing my brain."

Northwell hopes to roll out these kits to the general public in the coming weeks, but the FDA will require people to be monitored as they do them.

Ultimately, they're hoping people can just do the tests themselves.

ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out to ABC News about his disappearance and Gabby Petito
EMBED More News Videos

Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie, spoke out exclusively to ABC News in the wake of her brother's disappearance.



A multi-dotted rolling plastic has other amazing implications. For example, it can answer if it's not COVID -- what is it.

Each dot can do a PCR for things like the common cold, RSV, and other bugs in the future.

"And so, we envision being able to run all of those off a single swab -- all at once," Northwell Labs Vice Chair Dr. Tylis Chang said.

Technology that's been around - but now, is being accelerated by the pandemic.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew hyde parknassau countyvaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19northwell healthhealthcoronavirus testing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID News: EU backs Pfizer booster shot for ages 18+
COVID News: Vaccine mandates take place across the country
COVID Update: CDC offers tips to stay safe during holiday season
COVID Update: FDA announces 3 key vaccine dates for October
TOP STORIES
FBI raids NYPD's sergeants union headquarters, union chief's home
Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train
NYC doorman, others charged with trafficking guns from Tennessee
3 women in Carmine's assault incident arraigned on charges
Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from NJ pet store
NYC mayoral race heats up with 4 weeks to go until Election Day
New concerns raised over NYC's outdoor dining structures
Show More
Staten Island seniors fight big bill after contractor estimate dispute
Luna Park breaks ground on new rides, roller coaster, pedestrian plaza
Man in Lamborghini shot on Upper West Side
NYC schools vax mandate beats another legal challenge
Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out to ABC News about his disappearance
More TOP STORIES News