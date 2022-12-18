Health-care company saves community's winter wonderland

A holiday spectacular on Long Island is gracing the streets of a local town again this year thanks to a local health-care company.

HUNTINGTON, New York -- A holiday spectacular on Long Island is gracing the streets of a local town again this year thanks to a local health-care company.

In December 2020, the town of Huntington created a winter wonderland in its downtown in order to attract people to the village despite Covid.

They shut down a street and put up Christmas displays and a 65-foot Christmas tree constructed out of wire.

The setup was so popular that the town sponsored it again in 2021.

But this year, the town said it didnt have the necessary funding to support the holiday village.

Northwell Health, one of the sponsors of the event, stepped up and provided the necessary money.

"Anything we can do to support the community raise health for the community, we want to participate in," said Dr. Nick Fitterman of Northwell Health.

Huntington village business owners like Jack Palladino are thankful to Northwell for making the event possible.

"This year, its been the busiest ever," he said.