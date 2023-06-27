Air Quality Alert issued for New York as Canadian wildfire smoke returns

Sam Chmpion has the latest on our area's air quality, which was at a moderate level of 56 around noon Wednesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns for the New York area.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for New York on Wednesday and for New Jersey through Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration had issued an air quality health advisory for Wednesday for the Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York regions as more than 300 wildfires continue to burn up north.

"If you want to know the effects of climate change, you are going to feel it tomorrow in real time," Hochul said during a briefing Tuesday. "This is not something we are talking about future generations dealing with it. We are truly the first generation dealing with the real effects of climate change and we are also the last generation to do anything meaningful about it."

The air quality index, which Gov. Hochul recommends checking at AirNow.gov, showed the city entering the moderate range over 50.

Sam Champion said the near-surface smoke forecast shows the smoke is expected to wrap around the system Wednesday, circulating around the northeast of the U.S., but leaving the New York City metro area on the edge with mostly clear air. Some parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are expected to be affected. But, for the Tri-State area, the air quality may not be as bad as the governor fears.

It's much worse in the midwest.

The Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow.gov site showed parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon, and Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee had air quality categorized as "very unhealthy."

In Minnesota, a record 23rd air quality alert was issued Tuesday through late Wednesday night across much of the state, as smoky skies obscure the skylines of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an air quality alert for the entire state. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources also issued an air quality advisory for the state.

In Chicago, officials urged young people, older adults and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors.

On Thursday as the system pushes towards the ocean, some of the near-surface smoke is expected to get into western New York.

The air quality will begin to degrade and may reach levels that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The last time the air quality was impacted by wildfire smoke, Mount Sinai pulmonologist Dr. Barbara Mann got extra calls and visits.

"The best thing to do is to keep an eye on the actual objective number of the air quality index," Mann said. "For above 150 of an air quality index, really everybody should stay home as much as possible. If you have to go out to do errands, that's ok, but I wouldn't do outdoor activities."

Dr. Mann says wearing a mask is a good idea in the subway, where air quality is going to be worse than whatever is outside.

"Just being outside you may feel some chest tightness or sore throat or eye tearing," she said. "Those are not as big a concern, they're uncomfortable and you want to avoid it, but it's really the patients that have underlying conditions that we worry about."

The governor is asking summer camps to limit outdoor activity for kids as the numbers rise, and for employers to limit work time outdoors for employees and provide masks.

One difference this time is that weather conditions were bone dry back on June 7. Now, it's hot and muggy.

"It's sort of a double whammy that way because you're getting the higher ozone layers from the heat and humidity," Mann said. "You're also getting the small particles from the smoke. So yes, when it's hot and humid and you have the wildfire smoke, it's extra concerning, so you want to be extra cautious on those days."

Those particles can be problematic when they get into your bloodstream. A KN95 or N95 mask can help keep them out of your lungs and if you leave home without one, the governor says the MTA will make N95s available at transit hubs like Grand Central and Penn Station in the next couple of days.

