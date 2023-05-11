Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the arrival of new migrants to New York City.

Influx of migrants expected in New York City as Title 42 expires tonight

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Title 42 expires Thursday night and it could drastically increase the number of migrants trying to enter the United States.

Hundreds of migrants could arrive in New York City daily, putting a strain on the already over-burdened shelter system.

Mayor Eric Adams temporarily suspended parts of the city's "Right to Shelter" law in response.

Meantime, he has a conference call scheduled with several neighboring county leaders, as the city scrambles to find places to house the new arrivals.

There have been heated conversations between the mayor and county executives in Rockland and Orange counties about where to house them.

Protesters were upset that a hotel in Newburgh was to be used to house migrants from the southern border who are being bussed to New York City.

Just like in Rockland County, the Orange County executive declared an emergency to prevent the housing plan from being carried out.

"It's a fake state of emergency that he himself created," said Kevindaryan Lujan, Orange County Legislator.

"We wanted to counter the tone that has unfortunately been set by our county executive here that has created a lot of fear mongering, a lot of xenophobic sentiment, a lot of bigotry," said Genesis Ramos, Orange County Legislator.

For now, the city may not need to bus migrants to other counties.

Mayor Adams issued an executive order suspending rules related to the city's "Right to Shelter" policy.

Under the executive order, the city is suspending rules that set a nightly deadline for newly arriving families to be placed in shelters, and that require families to be placed in private rooms with bathrooms and kitchens, not in group settings.

The Legal Aid Society has come out and expressed its concerns saying, "Congregate shelters put families and children at risk of diseases and sexual assault."

RELATED | Migrant surge as United States prepares for end of Title 42 policy linked to coronavirus pandemic

Rockland County and Orange County have both declared a State of Emergency in response to Adams' plan.

