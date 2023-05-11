Bus of migrants from New York City arrives in Orange County, NY

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- Despite enacting a State of Emergency in Orange County, migrants arrived there Thursday morning.

New York City sent a bus with asylum seekers to the county where it arrived around 10:30 a.m.

"Last night, both the State and City assured the Town of Newburgh and Orange County that no buses with asylum seekers would be here until further notice. The process has been a disorganized disaster and the blame lies with the Mayor of New York, who originally opened the door for as many undocumented immigrants as possible to his self-proclaimed sanctuary city, and the Governor. She has sat back and done nothing as this crisis has negatively impacted New York State. The New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Supervisor of the Town of Newburgh and his police department were not notified that these buses would be arriving today. Sadly, we have learned that you cannot trust the word of New York City's Mayor and the leadership of New York," said Steven Neuhaus, Orange County Executive.

Orange County had issued an executive order prohibiting hotels to be used as long-term residences. In neighboring Rockland County, where the county executive also declared a state of emergency, a hotel in Orangeburg was temporarily enjoined from accepting asylum seekers, pending a court hearing Monday morning.

Not all were upset by the migrants' arrival to the county.

"It's a fake state of emergency that he himself created," said Kevindaryan Lujan, Orange County Legislator.

"We wanted to counter the tone that has unfortunately been set by our county executive here that has created a lot of fear mongering, a lot of xenophobic sentiment, a lot of bigotry," said Genesis Ramos, Orange County Legislator.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the counties have a moral obligation to help. He had harsh words for Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

"This guy has a record of being anti-Semitic, racist comments. His thoughts and how he responded to this, he really shows a lack of leadership. I thought he was the Texas governor, the way he acted. We are going to continue to challenge the legal challenges and continue to pursue, you can't use the courts to deny people to move around the state of New York," Adams said.

The mayor said the decision to bus migrants out of New York City took over a year, "because we tried to hold on and do this the best we can on our own. And what we are sending is a quarter of 1% of what we have. A quarter of 1%."

Title 42 expires Thursday night and it could drastically increase the number of migrants trying to enter the United States.

RELATED | Migrant surge as United States prepares for end of Title 42 policy linked to coronavirus pandemic

Rockland County and Orange County have both declared a State of Emergency in response to Adams' plan.

