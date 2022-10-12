Federal appeals court temporarily allows New York City to keep Times Square a gun-free zone

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A federal appeals court has temporarily paused the federal judge's ruling that eliminates key parts of the New York's concealed carry laws as the state's appeal progresses.

The ruling Wednesday keeps the status quo in place while the state appeals, meaning, at least for the time being, the state can prohibit guns in Times Square and other sensitive locations.

The ruling also means the state can continue to require conceal carry permit applicants to provide a list of their social media accounts and sit for an in-person interview, things a district court judge in Syracuse said were unconstitutional based on the Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down New York's century old gun licensing regime.

"It is hereby ordered that the motion for a stay pending appeal is referred to a three-judge motions panel. The Court grants an interim stay of the Temporary Restraining Order pending decision by the motions panel," the appellate court order said.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

