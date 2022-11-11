Town of Hempstead continues to welcome NY Islanders by naming local street after team

The NY Islanders had a street near their new arena named after the team.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The town of Hempstead is making UBS arena feel even more like home for the New York Islanders.

The township renamed Red Road near the stadium yesterday, to "New York Islanders Way."

The Islanders finally settled in to UBS arena last season after a year-long search for a new home rink.

During that search, the Isles split home games between the Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center.

