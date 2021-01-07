NY, NJ sending help to Washington DC after riot, local pols target Trump, Cruz, Hawley

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer called for Trump to be immediately removed from office, saying it was imperative to invoke the 25th Amendment or proceed with impeachment.
"What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said. "This president should not hold office one day longer. The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."
Schumer also said he will fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger if he hasn't vacated his position by the time Democrats take the majority this month. The sergeant-at-arms oversees the Capitol Police.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Howley to resign or face expulsion.
"Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday, and how you fundraised off this riot," she wrote on Twitter. "Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion."
Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard were deployed to Washington, DC., while Governor Phil Murphy sent 74 New Jersey State Police troopers to DC.
At the request of the U.S. National Guard, I’m deploying 1,000 members of the NY National Guard to D.C. for up to 2 weeks.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 7, 2021
A peaceful transition of power is the cornerstone of our democracy & NY stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is safely carried out. pic.twitter.com/3AStpH4B9Y
Murphy also announced that he would send 500 National Guard members.
The National Guard members are expected to remain in Washington, DC until after the Inauguration.
Murphy also shared some scathing words about those who took part in the rioting.
"They aren't patriots," he said. "They are the antithesis of what it is to be an American."
The scene that unfolded yesterday in the Capitol Building will go down as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 7, 2021
This was not a protest. It was an act of domestic terrorism spurred on by the president himself and his minions.
New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim saw the damage inside the U.S. Capitol and began cleaning up the mess left behind by those who stormed the building.
Kim sheltered in place in his office on Capitol Hill after getting alerts that the demonstration had gotten out of control.
Meantime, there were two protests in New York City Wednesday night. One took place outside Trump Tower, where eight people were arrested.
Another took place in Columbus Circle and was largely peaceful. It lasted until about midnight.
Those taking part were anti-Trump demonstrators who had gathered to protest what they saw playing out in Washington.
An internal memo warned the NYPD to be on alert following the situation at the U.S. Capitol.
