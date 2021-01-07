Anti-Trump protest at Trump Tower results in 8 arrests in New York City

The anti-Trump protesters gathered at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday as police closed the area around Trump Tower.
Six were issued summonses for disorderly conduct and two were issued desk appearance tickets for other charges.
The protest came as officers were advised in an internal memo to be on alert for potential unrest following protests in the U.S. Capitol.
The memo, similar to others issued during protests last year, advised officers to pay particular attention to government buildings, media headquarters, financial institutions and Trump-associated properties.
A separate group of protesters, with the anti-Trump group Rise and Resist, gathered in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle Wednesday afternoon.
No arrests were made during that gathering.
