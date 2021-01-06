'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react to breaching of US Capitol

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
We are witnessing one of the darkest days in American history.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021
The President must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep Members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
People ignored the signs in the 1930s and paid an awful price.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 6, 2021
This is what fascism looks like, and @realDonaldTrump is responsible. https://t.co/tXcbjcSrrV
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani
To all those patriots challenging the fraudulent election ,— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 6, 2021
POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY,
We are the law and order party,
You are on the right side of the law and history.
Act with respect for all.
Congressman Jerry Nadler of New York's 10th Congressional District
I am safe. We are sheltering in place. Make no mistake: President Trump and his enablers are directly responsible for this violence.— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 6, 2021
Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez of New York's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives
After being in the House chamber to certify the results of a fair and free election, I am now sheltering in place.— Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 6, 2021
The President and every single Republican who incited and encouraged this behavior must denounce it immediately.
Brooklyn & Queens Congressman Hakeem Jeffries
Violent Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 6, 2021
We’re on lockdown right now in the Chamber.
Blood will be on the hands of those perpetrating the big lie that Trump won.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran
For centuries, the peaceful transition of power has been a foundation of our Country. It doesn't matter who you voted for, violence like what we are seeing in DC today should never be accepted in a free society. This is not about politics. This is about safety, freedom & decency.— Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) January 6, 2021
US Senator Cory Booker of NJ
My staff and I are safe.— Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 6, 2021
It’s disgraceful that Trump and his allies have enabled this violence and attacks on our democracy.
Grateful to the Capitol Police for keeping us safe.
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York's 11th congressional district
My staff & I are safe inside the Capitol complex thanks to the hardworking Capitol Police officers on duty today. I encourage those who are violently protesting to stand down immediately and abide by the law. This is not who we are.— Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) January 6, 2021
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey
My staff and I are safe and following guidance from Capitol Police.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 6, 2021
The scene in the Capitol goes against every value we pledge to uphold as a nation. Democracy will prevail.
