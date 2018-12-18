A Bronxville priest is under arrest and accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child at school earlier this year.Thomas Kreiser was arraigned on a charge of sexual abuse after surrendering to authorities on Tuesday.Officials say Kreiser touched a child on an intimate part of her body while in a school building on Sept. 20.At the time of the alleged incident, Kreiser was employed as a Roman Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of New York and was stationed at St. Joseph's Parish. As part of his duties, he was visiting the school at the time of the incident.The Archdiocese has since removed Kreiser from the parish.Joseph Zwilling, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York, released the following statement:The Archdiocese urged anyone who has experienced abuse to report it to authorities."If anyone has suffered abuse by a priest or deacon of the archdiocese, we ask again that you contact our Victim's Assistance Coordinator, Sister Eileen Clifford, at 646-794-2949, so that we might offer our assistance as well," Zwilling said.----------