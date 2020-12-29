New York woman killed, child survives Christmas day gas explosion in Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- A New York woman in her 30s died on Christmas day during a gas explosion in the Poconos.

The incident happened on Lower Swiftwater Road near Route 611 in Pocono Township.

The woman, who has not been identified, drove over a gas line that was buried under a road, which triggered the explosion.

There were three other people in the car, including a 3-year-old child who survived the blast and will be OK.

A man in the car was also injured.

The company that owns the gas line says there was no indication of an explosion involving its main or associated equipment.

