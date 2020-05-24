Nyack murder suspect arrested in Maryland

NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a West Haverstraw man in Nyack.

The suspect in police custody is facing second-degree murder charges.


Ryan Franklin was discovered with gunshot wounds on a Nyack street early Friday morning.

He later died at a nearby hospital.


Just 20 hours later, police in Maryland arrested 33-year-old Jason Max Jabouin during a traffic stop in Maryland.

Rockland County police officials praised the immediate cooperation between several law enforcement agencies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nyackwest haverstrawrockland countycrimearrestmurderdeadly shootinghomicideshootinginvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
Data finds low income, minorities left homes at height of pandemic
New York churches plan slow reopening
Health Department issues bathing advisory at 8 LI beaches
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
AccuWeather: Morning clouds give way to sunshine
The story of the pandemic captured in photos
Show More
More Hoboken streets open to pedestrians
Wheelchair-bound woman robbed at ATM
House engulfed by fire on Staten Island
Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day
New York Times devotes Sunday's front page to long list of coronavirus victims
More TOP STORIES News