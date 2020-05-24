Nyack murder suspect arrested in Maryland

NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a West Haverstraw man in Nyack.
The suspect in police custody is facing second-degree murder charges.
Ryan Franklin was discovered with gunshot wounds on a Nyack street early Friday morning.
He later died at a nearby hospital.
Just 20 hours later, police in Maryland arrested 33-year-old Jason Max Jabouin during a traffic stop in Maryland.
Rockland County police officials praised the immediate cooperation between several law enforcement agencies.
