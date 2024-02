Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style in Queens

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- There was an event on Saturday that was a century in the making - a 100th birthday party for Theodora Pyle in Howard Beach, Queens.

Pyle came here from Guyana when she was 50 years old.

She had nine children and worked as a seamstress and in the purse department at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Pyle still enjoys sewing and fashion - she also likes to boogie.

