Plane carrying 200 migrants from Texas to New York diverted to Philadelphia

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four buses carrying about 200 asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority Bus Terminal overnight, after their "unannounced and uncoordinated" flight from Texas was diverted to Philadelphia due to weather.

The migrants were booked to fly from El Paso to JFK Airport before the flight was diverted.

City officials believe this is the latest tactic by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an escalation of his strategy to export asylum seekers to major cities.

"Last night - in another inhumane act of treating human beings like political pawns - Texas attempted to send an unannounced and uncoordinated plane with migrants to New York City that was only diverted to Philadelphia due to extreme weather, but whose passengers were then transported here via bus," a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said.

"Last week, 14 rogue buses from the State of Texas arrived in a single night, the highest number recorded by the Arrival Center," the spokesperson added.

After arriving in Philly, the migrants were bused to NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Adults, including adult couples, waited in a separate line outside Port Authority to be taken elsewhere. Other adults were seen walking towards Eighth Avenue.

Last week, Gov. Abbot's office acknowledged it flew more than 120 migrants to Chicago.

This latest arrival in NYC comes as the unrelenting flow of migrants continues to squeeze the city's resources.

Officials say more than 4,000 asylum seekers arrived in the city last week alone.

During a press conference about the matter on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams once again assured that the city "needs more help."

"There's a high level of uncertainty as we continue to navigate these crises that we're facing. Governor Abbott has made it clear he wants to destabilize cities and send thousands of migrant and asylum seekers here to the city," he said. "I have to navigate this city out of it. The bottom line is I'm the mayor, and it's my obligation and responsibility to find the solutions, even if we're not getting the help that we deserve from Washington, D.C. and we need more help from our partners in Albany as well as they go into this legislative session."

