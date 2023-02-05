3 people in serious condition after apartment fire in Inwood

Flames broke out on the fifth floor of the Sherman Avenue building just after 1:30 a.m.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Four people were hurt in a fire early Sunday morning in Inwood apartment building.

The FDNY says three of those people are in serious condition. A fourth individual was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

