3 people in serious condition after apartment fire in Inwood

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Four people were hurt in a fire early Sunday morning in Inwood apartment building.
The FDNY says three of those people are in serious condition. A fourth individual was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Flames broke out on the fifth floor of the Sherman Avenue building just after 1:30 a.m.
Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
