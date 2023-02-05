  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 people in serious condition after apartment fire in Inwood

WABC logo
Sunday, February 5, 2023 2:17PM
4 people in critical condition after NYC apartment fire
EMBED <>More Videos

Flames broke out on the fifth floor of the Sherman Avenue building just after 1:30 a.m.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Four people were hurt in a fire early Sunday morning in Inwood apartment building.

The FDNY says three of those people are in serious condition. A fourth individual was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Flames broke out on the fifth floor of the Sherman Avenue building just after 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW