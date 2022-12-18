Mayor Adams warns NYC can't hand influx of migrants if Title 42 ends

That means inevitably more will be sent to New York in need of temporary shelter and other services.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If 19 Republican-led states lose a Supreme Court challenge and Title 42 ends as scheduled on Wednesday, it means more migrants will again be able to seek asylum in the United States.

That means inevitably more will be sent to New York in need of temporary shelter and other services. That has Mayor Adams asking for a new round of Federal and state help. In addition, Oscar Leeser, the mayor of El Paso, Texas is declaring a state of emergency.

"I really believe that today our asylum seekers are not safe as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets," Leeser said.

An emergency declaration from the mayor of El Paso will allow that city to expand the use of shelters and institute curfews if needed.

A Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin obtained by ABC News warns that ending the Title 42 order restriction is likely to increase migration flow immediately.

Mayor Adams says New York City is anticipating an impact - and needs help.

"Our requests for assistance have been mostly ignored. And while the New York federal delegation has repeatedly advocated for funding to be sent back to New York City, many in Congress - both Republicans and Democrats - have refused to lift a finger," Adams said.

Title 42 cited the pandemic which resulted in the expulsion of more than 2 million asylum seekers since 2020.

Border communities like El Paso are bracing for its expiration... already seeing a new spike in asylum seekers making the dangerous journey from through Mexico, fleeing poverty and violence

"We saw 2,500 in the past six, seven days. We can imagine what it's going to be, that it's doubling the flow. We want to make sure we're prepared for that and that we can react to that," said El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino.

Last week a U.S. Court of appeals panel in Washington blocked a challenge from the 19 Republican-led states to the rule's expiration date of December 21, leaving border communities looking at their options.

"I don't think that getting all the money in the world right now would even help us, because we just don't have the manpower, we don't have the facilities," said El Paso City Representative Claudia Rodriguez.

If more migrants are sent in large numbers to New York on buses in need of shelter, Mayor Adams warns,

"Our shelter system is full, and we are nearly out of money, staff, and space. Truth be told, if corrective measures are not taken soon, we may very well be forced to cut or curtail programs New Yorkers rely on, and the pathway to house thousands more is uncertain."

The city council is also planning on holding committee hearings on Monday to look at what the city's response has been so far to the arrival of asylum seekers. They'll hear from city agencies, shelter providers and others... talking housing, education, and legal help for those new arrivals.

