What were NYC's top baby names last year?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Among the 99,389 born in New York City last year, the most popular baby names happen to be quite familiar.

As announced by the Health Department, the names Emma and Liam have once again taken the crowns for most popular baby names in 2023.

Liam has been ranked number one for boys since 2016, while Emma has led the list for girls since 2017.

The Health Department's birth certificate records showed that 743 Liams and 382 Emmas were born in NYC in 2023.

"Our youngest New Yorkers are what make our city so special," " said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse. "We welcome Emma, Liam, Mia, Noah and all the other newborns to New York. Our city and world are better for your presence in the new year and beyond."

The runners up for girls, in order, were: Mia, Olivia, Sophia, Leah, Ava, Esther, Isabella, Luna and Amelia.

The runners up for boys, in order, were: Noah, Ethan, Lucas, David, Jacob, Aiden, Joseph, Daniel, and Alexander.

ALSO READ | NJ police officers sent racist texts to each other, records show

Dan Krauth obtained records revealing officers in Monmouth County used racial slurs and bigoted comments in texts.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.