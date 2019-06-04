Brooklyn backyard body search yields remains not believed to be human

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police investigating what was initially believed to be a body found buried in a shallow backyard grave in Brooklyn now believe the remains are not human.A neighbor called police after spotting the grave in the backyard of an apartment on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.Crime scene investigators and a crew from the Medical Examiner's Officer used shovels and a cadaver dog as digging began Tuesday.It is unclear if investigators believed they were searching for someone in particular or how long he or she had been missing, but those at the scene packed up and left in the afternoon without releasing additional information.Area residents say they have hardly ever seen anyone on the property, and they weren't sure what to think."I saw them pull a garment out, like an old garment, I don't know exactly what it is," neighbor Luke Martin said. "It's sad if it is human remains. I don't know. You wonder how long it's been back there. It's just sad to know that there's been some victim that's gone unnoticed until now."The investigation remains ongoing.----------